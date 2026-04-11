Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to PTI: DMK-led alliance will win more than 200 seats in April 23 assembly polls, will form govt.
PTI | Tamilnadu | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:05 IST
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- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to PTI: DMK-led alliance will win more than 200 seats in April 23 assembly polls, will form govt.
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- Tamil Nadu
- Chief Minister
- M K Stalin
- DMK
- alliance
- assembly polls
- election
- governance
- seats
- political
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to PTI: DMK-led alliance will win more than 200 seats in April 23 assembly polls, will form govt.
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