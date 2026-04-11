BJP's main agenda is to keep minorities in fear; they are now desperate to amend FCRA, alleges CM Stalin.
PTI | Tamilnadu | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's main agenda is to keep minorities in fear; they are now desperate to amend FCRA, alleges CM Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- FCRA
- minorities
- amendment
- fear
- Tamil Nadu
- politics
- CM
- alleges
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