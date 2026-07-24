India's Youth Revolution: Demanding Accountability and Justice

The youth-led 'cockroach' movement in India has intensified its protests over national examination paper leaks, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Despite ongoing talks with government officials, the movement's nationwide protests continue, signifying a strong challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

On Friday, talks between two senior government ministers and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took place, following the conclusion of Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike. These discussions held at the Constitution Club near parliament aim to address the ongoing crisis as tens of thousands of protesters gather in Delhi.

The movement has grown from a satirical online critique to a massive force with millions of supporters, reflecting frustrations among India's youth over systemic issues like frequent exam leaks and job shortages. Authorities have responded with metro station closures and internet shutdowns, while protesters remain firm in their demand for accountability and reform.