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TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful images: PM on Messi fiasco in Kolkata in December last year.

PTI | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:02 IST
TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful images: PM on Messi fiasco in Kolkata in December last year.
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TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful images: PM on Messi fiasco in Kolkata in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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