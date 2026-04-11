TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful images: PM on Messi fiasco in Kolkata in December last year.
PTI | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC handed over football management to syndicate, world watched shameful images: PM on Messi fiasco in Kolkata in December last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Kolkata
- Messi
- fiasco
- football
- management
- syndicate
- Prime Minister
- controversy
- sports
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