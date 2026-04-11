Fraud Mastermind Sentenced: Justice for Duped Investors

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has delivered justice to hundreds of defrauded investors by sentencing the mastermind behind a significant investment fraud to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

Ramkrut Munshi Yadav, the Director of Simbak Agro Plantation (India) Ltd., was found guilty of criminal breach of trust and violations of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act by the special court judge G T Pawar.

The court ordered the auctioning of Yadav's seized properties to reimburse scammed investors. Despite the conviction, two other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence indicating their active participation in the fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)