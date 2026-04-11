Left Menu

Fraud Mastermind Sentenced: Justice for Duped Investors

A court in Thane district, Maharashtra sentenced Ramkrut Munshi Yadav, mastermind of an investment scam, to three years in prison. Yadav, Director of Simbak Agro Plantation Ltd., was convicted under the MPID Act for defrauding over 200 investors. His properties will be auctioned to repay victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:21 IST
Fraud Mastermind Sentenced: Justice for Duped Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has delivered justice to hundreds of defrauded investors by sentencing the mastermind behind a significant investment fraud to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

Ramkrut Munshi Yadav, the Director of Simbak Agro Plantation (India) Ltd., was found guilty of criminal breach of trust and violations of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act by the special court judge G T Pawar.

The court ordered the auctioning of Yadav's seized properties to reimburse scammed investors. Despite the conviction, two other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence indicating their active participation in the fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British PM Hails Pakistan's Role in West Asia Peace Talks

British PM Hails Pakistan's Role in West Asia Peace Talks

 United Kingdom
2
Mamata Banerjee Opposes BJP's UCC, Alleging Election Misconduct

Mamata Banerjee Opposes BJP's UCC, Alleging Election Misconduct

 India
3
Diplomatic Engagement: Iran, US Talks in Pakistan

Diplomatic Engagement: Iran, US Talks in Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Justice System Delays: A Call for Legal Introspection

Justice System Delays: A Call for Legal Introspection

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026