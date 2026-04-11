Fraud Mastermind Sentenced: Justice for Duped Investors
A court in Thane district, Maharashtra sentenced Ramkrut Munshi Yadav, mastermind of an investment scam, to three years in prison. Yadav, Director of Simbak Agro Plantation Ltd., was convicted under the MPID Act for defrauding over 200 investors. His properties will be auctioned to repay victims.
- Country:
- India
A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has delivered justice to hundreds of defrauded investors by sentencing the mastermind behind a significant investment fraud to three years of rigorous imprisonment.
Ramkrut Munshi Yadav, the Director of Simbak Agro Plantation (India) Ltd., was found guilty of criminal breach of trust and violations of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act by the special court judge G T Pawar.
The court ordered the auctioning of Yadav's seized properties to reimburse scammed investors. Despite the conviction, two other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence indicating their active participation in the fraudulent activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling Jharkhand's Treasury Scandal: A Call for Justice
Justice System Delays: A Call for Legal Introspection
Honoring Jyotirao Phule: Champion of Equality & Social Justice
Speculation Swirls Around Possible Retirement of Supreme Court Justices Alito and Thomas
Revolutionizing Justice: India's Judicial System Embraces Digital Transformation