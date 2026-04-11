Our govt freed Adivasis from Maoist menace, made tribal CMs in BJP-ruled states but TMC did nothing for their development: PM.
PTI | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Our govt freed Adivasis from Maoist menace, made tribal CMs in BJP-ruled states but TMC did nothing for their development: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- PM
- government
- TMC
- tribal
- development
- BJP
- Adivasis
- Maoist
- Chief Ministers
- criticism
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