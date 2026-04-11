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Our govt freed Adivasis from Maoist menace, made tribal CMs in BJP-ruled states but TMC did nothing for their development: PM.

PTI | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:19 IST
Our govt freed Adivasis from Maoist menace, made tribal CMs in BJP-ruled states but TMC did nothing for their development: PM.
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  • India

Our govt freed Adivasis from Maoist menace, made tribal CMs in BJP-ruled states but TMC did nothing for their development: PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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