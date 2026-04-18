BJP wants partner in TN allowing them to rule state from Delhi, take orders from Amit Shah, Modi: Rahul in TN poll rally.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:49 IST
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BJP wants partner in TN allowing them to rule state from Delhi, take orders from Amit Shah, Modi: Rahul in TN poll rally.
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- BJP
- Tamil Nadu
- Rahul Gandhi
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- Delhi
- Modi
- Amit Shah
- political rally
- congress
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