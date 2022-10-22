New Zealand beat defending champions Australia by 89 runs in opening Super 12 match of T20 World Cup.
PTI | Sydney | Updated: 22-10-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:58 IST
- Country:
- Australia
New Zealand beat defending champions Australia by 89 runs in the opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Super 12
- T20 World Cup
- Australia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell ruled out of T20 Tri-Series with fractured hand
Cricket-New Zealand's Mitchell doubtful for T20 World Cup with finger injury
New Zealand man's convictions overturned 3 years after death
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit New Zealand
Prime Minister Ms Jacinda Ardern invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit New Zealand