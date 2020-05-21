Left Menu
Swiggy, Zomato begin home delivery of alcohol, start from Ranchi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:04 IST
Leading food ordering and delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato on Thursday said they have started home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi and plan to expand it to other cities going forward. Swiggy on Thursday said it has started home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi and is in talks with various state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol in their states.

The service has gone live in Ranchi and will be launched in other major cities in Jharkhand within a week, Swiggy said in a statement. The company is also in advanced stage of discussions with multiple state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol, it added.

In similar vein, Zomato said it will go live in Ranchi on Thursday and seven other cities in Jharkhand over the next couple of days. "With due permissions and licences in place, we are starting home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand. We believe that a technology-enabled home delivery-based solution can enable responsible consumption of alcohol as well as provide an option that's safer and promotes social distancing," a Zomato spokesperson said in a statement.

On the steps taken to ensure safe delivery of alcohol in compliance with applicable laws, Swiggy said it has introduced measures such as mandatory age verification and user authentication to complete deliveries. "By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing," Swiggy Vice-President (Products) Anuj Rathi said.

Taking advantage of the company's existing technology and infrastructure to enable hyperlocal deliveries, it has been working closely with the local authorities to support them with initiatives like expansion of grocery delivery and COVID-19 relief efforts, he added. The company is partnering with authorised retailers after validating their licence and other required documents as outlined by respective state governments, Swiggy said.

