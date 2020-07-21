Zambia asks China for some relief and cancellation on its debt amid COVID-19

President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for some debt relief and cancellation in a telephone conversation between the two leaders, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

That is according to a statement issued by Lusaka after the chat that reportedly took place on July 20.

"President Lungu called for debt relief and cancellation in light of reduced revenue due to the negative impact of the pandemic, as well as competing needs for the country, to secure adequate resources to fight the pandemic and to stimulate the economy," said a statement issued by Spokesman Isaac Chipampe.

Zambia's public debt has increased significantly in recent years although it's unclear exactly how much is actually owed to China.

The two leaders agreed to continue working closely together to safeguard common interests, including on matters concerning the United Nations Security Council.

The statement said President Lungu reaffirmed Zambia's commitment to the aspirations of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which has yielded tangible benefits for Zambia through a number of developmental projects.

Also recently, Zambia has ranked 4th most peaceful country on the African continent and 44th in the World, as contained in the 14th edition of the Global Peace Index.