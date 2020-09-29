Left Menu
Development News Edition

German minister says debt won't reach financial crisis level

Germany's debt load won't reach the level it did in the financial crisis a decade ago as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said Tuesday, and it will still look better than that of Germany's peers in the Group of Seven did before the virus outbreak.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:02 IST
German minister says debt won't reach financial crisis level
Representative image

Germany's debt load won't reach the level it did in the financial crisis a decade ago as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said Tuesday, and it will still look better than that of Germany's peers in the Group of Seven did before the virus outbreak. Olaf Scholz was presenting to parliament a draft 2021 budget that foresees significant borrowing for the second consecutive year as Germany, Europe's biggest economy, works to limit the economic fallout of efforts to contain COVID-19.

The crisis has derailed the government's dedication to keeping its budget balanced, long a point of pride. After six years in the black, it is borrowing a net 217.8 billion euros (USD 253.7 billion) this year to finance rescue and stimulus packages and cover an expected shortfall in tax revenue. Next year, it plans to borrow a further 96.2 billion euros. "If we didn't act, we would have to use much more money, and at the same time squander the future of our country," Scholz told lawmakers. "Not acting would be much more expensive than acting." Scholz noted that Germany's debt load dropped below 60 per cent of gross domestic product last year.

"The debt ratio will not rise to the level it did in the last financial crisis," he added. "Back then, our debt went up to over 80 per cent of economic output; this time, according to current calculations, we will climb to about 75-76 per cent ... and that is a good sign that we will manage to get this debt ratio back down in the coming years." In comparison with Germany's peers in the G-7 of leading industrial powers, Scholz said, "our debt ratio after the crisis will be lower than in all these countries before the crisis." The 2021 budget plan calls for spending of 413.4 billion euros next year, down from this year's exceptionally high 508.5 billion euros, a figure which was swollen by spending on rescue packages..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo urges Greece and Turkey to press on with talks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged NATO allies Greece and Turkey on Tuesday to continue talks on a maritime boundary dispute as soon as possible.Greece and Turkey, at loggerheads on a range of issues, have agreed to resume explorator...

Strict action will be taken against the guilty in Hathras gang-rape: UP Minister

Terming the death of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras as a sad incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken in the incident. The incident is very...

VisionRI shortlisted for research pilot on phone-based training for Ethiopian women entrepreneurs

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted for a Research Pilot on Phone-Based Training for Ethiopian Women Entrepreneurs as part of the Innovations in Financing Women Entrepreneurs IFWE project based within the Wo...

NABARD to undertake Sanitation Literacy Campaign in 2,000 villages

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is embarking on a Sanitation Literacy Campaign SLC from October 2 to promote literacy on WASH Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in 2,000 villages across the country covering one lakh rura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020