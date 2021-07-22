ACT Fibernet pledges 50,000 vaccines to fight against Covid-19 in Karnataka

- Free Vaccinations camps set-up across different constituencies in the city - 12,000 vaccinations completed successfully BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending support to combat Covid-19, ACT Fibernet, one of India's largest fiber broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), pledged 50,000 free vaccines for citizens and has joined hands with the Government of Karnataka to drive this campaign. Launched by ACT Fibernet on July 11, 2021, these camps are set up across different parts of the city. So far, 12,000 vaccinations have already been administered by the company in areas such as RR Nagar, Chamrajpet, Vijaynagar, Bommanahalli, Shanthinagara, Chickpet, Girinagar, KR Puram, Shivaji Nagar, Rajaji Nagar and Hebbal. Plans are underway to organise camps in other parts of the city in the following weeks. While citizens are adhering to restrictions of movement, there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases and with a third wave predicted to be around the corner, it is imperative to ensure that citizens of the city are vaccinated. ACT Fibernet has extended its support towards this cause and has been relentlessly working with government officials to procure vaccines and ensuring a seamless vaccination camp.

''Every citizen has the right to be vaccinated and stay protected against Covid-19. It is endearing to see that corporates as ACT Fibernet are coming forward to help us reach as many citizens as possible with this vaccination program. We appreciate the donation of 50,000 doses of vaccines and I express my gratitude to them on behalf of the residents. Such initiatives are extremely useful since there is a steady demand for vaccines. We wish ACT Fibernet all the best and encourage people to benefit from this drive, '' said Shri. S. Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Labour and Sakala, Govt of Karnataka.

''We are dedicated to supporting the community and helping fight this life-threatening virus. As we see new variants of Covid-19 emerging, vaccines need to be administered as much as possible to minimise the cases. We thank the Government of Karnataka for giving us this opportunity and supporting our agenda to help people get vaccinated in Bangalore. We hope to see more people coming forward and taking their shots,'' said Bala Malladi, Chief Executive Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. A commitment to securing and supporting the welfare of the community is at the core of CSR initiatives led by ACT Fibernet.

About ACT Fibernet ACT Fibernet is one of largest wired ISPs (Internet Service Provider) in India. Headquartered in Bangalore it has operations in 19 cities with 1.8 million customers. ACT Fibernet is known for its cutting-edge technology and high-speed broadband connectivity that the company provides to its customers. In 2019, ACT Fibernet forayed in the consumer category with the launch of its product ACT stream TV 4K. ACT Fibernet was the first broadband service provider to bring 1 Giga speed connectivity in India to the city of Hyderabad in 2017, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai in 2018. ACT Fibernet has been recognized as India's most Consistent Broadband Network in 2020 by Ookla, Best Brands 2020 in the broadband category by The Economic Times, Best Broadband for Streaming in Hyderabad and Chennai as per research conducted by InMobi in Sept 2020, and No.1 Broadband for Gaming according to The Times of India Report, 2020.

