Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 01-08-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 10:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Taliban fighters struck Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan with at least three rockets overnight, the insurgent group's spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the aim was to thwart air strikes conducted by Afghan government forces.

"Kandahar airport was targeted by us because the enemy were using it as a centre to conduct air strikes against us," Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, told Reuters.

Afghan government officials said the rocket attacks forced authorities to suspend all flights and that the runway was partially damaged. There were no immediate reports of casualties, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

