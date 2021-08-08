Left Menu

PTI | Portland | Updated: 08-08-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 19:37 IST
American motorists zooming along as summer highway travel peaks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

American motorists put the pedal to the metal during the pandemic, and police are worried as roads get busy with the final stretch of summer travel.

The latest data shows the number of highway deaths in 2020 was the greatest in more than a decade even though cars and trucks drove fewer miles due to the pandemic.

"Summer is an incredibly dangerous time. And it culminates with Labor Day, that last hurrah," said Pam Shadel Fischer of the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Traffic data indicates the higher death toll was related to higher average speeds in conjunction with more of those on the roads driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and a slight decline in seatbelt use.

Tickets issued by the California Highway Patrol for speeding in excess of 100 mph from January to June were nearly double pre-pandemic levels.

In New York state, the percentage of fatalities for which speeding was the primary cause and the total number of speeding tickets grew from January through June, compared to the year before the pandemic, officials said.

