Left Menu

Dr Reddy's launches Minoxidil for treatment of female pattern hair loss in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:41 IST
Dr Reddy's launches Minoxidil for treatment of female pattern hair loss in India
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched Minoxidil topical solution for the treatment of female pattern hair loss in India.

The company has launched the prescription drug Minoxidil topical solution USP 2 percent and 5 percent for the treatment of female pattern hair loss. The company will sell its products under the brand names Mintop 2 percent and Mintop Eva 5 percent, respectively, Dr. Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

The launch follows the first-ever approval of the additional indication by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (COSCO) in India for the use of the product for the treatment of female pattern hair loss (FPHL), it added.

Minoxidil topical solution has been approved in India for the treatment of alopecia in men (male pattern baldness), the filing said.

''This marks the first-ever approval given to a first-line treatment option for female pattern hair loss, and truly fulfills a hitherto unmet need,'' Dr. Reddy's Laboratories CEO (Branded Markets- India and Emerging Markets) M V Ramana said.

The company's Minoxidil topical solution for women will be widely available in the country, and through this launch, ''we hope to bring relief and comfort to patients diagnosed with FPHL in India'', he added.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday fell 0.82 percent to close at Rs 4,875 per scrip on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021