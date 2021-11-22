Left Menu

Dutch govt commission says mailbox companies have little benefit to economy

A commission appointed by the Dutch government to study "mailbox", or "shell" companies said on Monday it has found that they have little or no benefit to the country's economy.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:48 IST
Dutch govt commission says mailbox companies have little benefit to economy
  • Country:
  • Guyana

A commission appointed by the Dutch government to study "mailbox", or "shell" companies said on Monday it has found that they have little or no benefit to the country's economy. Such companies are difficult to define but often they have little or no physical presence in the Netherlands and hold or transmit large sums of money to parent companies abroad.

Tax justice advocates have criticised the Dutch government for more than a decade for allowing such companies to flourish, arguing they deprive other countries of tax revenue. The commission, appointed in February by the Finance Ministry, largely agreed with the critics' assessment.

"Mailbox companies don't add much to the Dutch economy, they disadvantage developing countries disproportionately ... and damage the Netherlands' reputation," the commission wrote. It recommended the government improves supervision of the sector and forces companies to provide more disclosure about their activities, which it said would lead to the departure of many and bring the Netherlands more into the mainstream of international practice.

The commission estimated there were 12,400 such companies registered in the Netherlands as of 2019, holding 4.5 trillion euros ($5.07 trillion) in assets -- more than five times Dutch GDP. It said about 170 billion euros flowed through such companies annually from 2015-19, and the companies' presence creates 3,000 to 4,000 jobs in the Netherlands.

Tax revenues from the companies were about 650 million euros in 2019 - or about 0.2% of all tax revenues. A spokesperson for caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government was not immediately available to respond to the commission's findings. ($1 = 0.8879 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021