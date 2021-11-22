All products made by Jharkhand women SHGs under 'Palash' brand to be available on e-commerce sites

All products made by women self-help groups in Jharkhand under the brand name ‘Palash’ will be available on e-shopping platforms soon, the Jharkhand government said on Monday. At present, only select ‘Palash’ products are sold by e-commerce companies. Honey, pickles, candles, chocolates of ‘Palash’ brand will be available at an affordable price on Amazon while cold-pressed mustard oil is already available on Flipkart, a statement issued by the state government said. It is estimated that almost 2 lakh rural women will get additional livelihood opportunities through this move, the statement said. Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), an arm of the state Rural Development department which owns the ‘Palash’ brand, has partnered with e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart to leverage a larger market base and create an additional source of income for women members of JSLPS.

''With the vision of connecting lakhs of women members of SHGs across the state to a sustainable livelihood solution, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had launched the Palash brand under JSLPS. Also, this was aimed at creating entrepreneurship opportunities for them. “After putting multiple efforts towards branding and marketing...it has started to yield positive results,'' the statement said.

At present, over 60 products under the ‘Palash’ brand are available in the market. All the products offered for sale are prepared naturally by the sisters of ‘Sakhi Mandals’ (women self-help groups).

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with Amazon and Flipkart to place ‘Palash’ brand products in the larger market, it said. “Through this initiative, select products are currently available on Amazon and Flipkart, while all Palash products will be listed in the coming days. With this move, we expect a significant rise in the income of the Sakhi Mandal Didis,'' Manish Ranjan, Secretary, Rural Development Department said. In the future, the department is working to make available these products in 'Reliance Stores' as well to get more customers, the official said. PTI NAM MM MM

