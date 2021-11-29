Global stocks mixed after new virus variant spreads

European stocks and oil prices rebounded Monday while Asian markets fell further after the coronavirus's omicron variant was found in more countries and governments imposed travel controls.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong declined, though losses were smaller than Friday's fall after reports the variant first spotted in South Africa appeared to spread around the globe.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.7per cent. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5per cent.

''Markets have rebounded this morning following reassuring noises over the weekend about the severity of the Omicron,'' said Neil Shearing of Capital Economics in a report. "But we're unlikely to have the full picture for several weeks." In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.8per cent to 7,100.22. The DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.8per cent to 15,392.78 and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 1per cent to 3,808.48.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 2.3per cent for its biggest daily loss since February. The Dow lost 2.5per cent while the Nasdaq Composite retreated 2.2per cent.

Investors sold banks, energy, and airline stocks and shifted money into bonds and other haven assets.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.6per cent to 28,283.92 after Japan announced it will bar entry by foreigners starting Tuesday.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1per cent to 3,462.70 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.9per cent to 23,852.24.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.9per cent to 2,909.32 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.5per cent to 7,239.80.

India's Sensex gained 0.9per cent to 57,599.03. New Zealand, Singapore, and Bangkok fell while Jakarta advanced.

The World Health Organization called omicron "highly transmissible,'' but it was unclear whether it is more dangerous than earlier variants.

Governments imposed new travel controls, fueling investor fears about possible setbacks in containing the pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people since the first cases in late 2019.

The new variant was found in Hong Kong, Belgium, and Tel Aviv. The European Union, the United States, and Britain imposed curbs on travel from Africa. Israel banned entry by foreigners.

Also Monday, Japan's government reported retail sales rose 1.1per cent in October over the previous month. Vehicle sales fell 6.7per cent.

The omicron variant might complicate planning by central banks that are deciding when and how to withdraw stimulus that is boosting stock prices.

Investors were rattled last week when notes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting showed officials said they were ready to consider raising interest rates sooner than planned in response to higher inflation. The Fed previously said its first rate hike might not come until late 2022.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude surged USD3.50 to USD71.65 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, rebounding from Friday's USD10.24 plunge. Brent crude jumped USD3.37 to USD74.96 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 113.36 Japanese yen from Friday's 113.19 yen. The euro rose to USD1.1272 from USD1.1319.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)