Left Menu

Former Congo president's ally loses chairmanship of state mining company

The move follows a reshuffle at Gecamines in February that further bolstered Tshisekedi's influence at the expense of Kabila. Democratic Republic of Congo is Africa's top copper producer and the world's biggest miner of cobalt used in lithium-ion batteries.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 04-12-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 03:33 IST
Former Congo president's ally loses chairmanship of state mining company
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Friday announced a high-level shake-up at state mining company Gecamines, replacing board chairman Albert Yuma, a close ally of Tshisekedi's predecessor. After coming to power in 2019, Tshisekedi re-appointed Yuma but named his own loyalists to senior positions in a bid to assert more control over Gecamines, which has minority stakes in most of Congo's largest copper and cobalt projects.

Under Yuma's leadership, the company faced repeated allegations from local and international watchdogs that its money was used to fund then President Joseph Kabila's political interests. Yuma and Kabila have denied that.

Yuma will be replaced by Kaputo Kalubi Alphonse, Tshisekedi's spokesperson Kasongo Mwema said, reading out a presidential order on state television. The move follows a reshuffle at Gecamines in February that further bolstered Tshisekedi's influence at the expense of Kabila.

Democratic Republic of Congo is Africa's top copper producer and the world's biggest miner of cobalt used in lithium-ion batteries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
3
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021