Teachmint acquires video engagement platform Airlearn to expand developer offerings

29-12-2021
  • Country:
  • India

Education infrastructure start-up Teachmint on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Airlearn, a video engagement platform for education businesses, in a cash-and-stock deal to expand its developer offerings.

With this deal, Teachmint strengthens its developer offering called Teachstack, enabling edtech companies across the globe to build state-of-the-art classroom solutions for their users, the company said in a statement.

This comes following Teachmint's acquisitions of course-selling platform Teachmore and Singapore-based Teachee's India team.

Teachmint CEO and co-founder Mihir Gupta said, ''We are thrilled to have the entire Airlearn team join the Teachmint family. Teachstack is a unique enterprise offering from our product suite, which has already seen adoption from global edtech start-ups.'' He added that by joining hands with Airlearn, the company further expands this offering and also grows its Teachstack team with highly experienced tech and product talent.

These acquisitions also come following the company's series-B fundraising of USD 78 million in October 2021.

