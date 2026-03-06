Left Menu

Peter Jackson to Receive the Prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes

Peter Jackson, renowned director of 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies, will be honored with the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Jackson's career blends Hollywood and auteur films, earning him this award given for his visionary artistry and technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:07 IST
Peter Jackson to Receive the Prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned filmmaker Peter Jackson is set to be bestowed with the prestigious Palme d'Or at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Known for his monumental works such as 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies, Jackson is recognized for his unique blend of blockbuster filmmaking and artistic finesse.

The Cannes Film Festival, praised for celebrating bold cinema, will honor Jackson at its 79th opening ceremony on May 12. The official festival website highlights Jackson's extraordinary artistic vision and his audacious use of technology, which has significantly influenced the film industry.

Reflecting on this accomplishment, Jackson expressed, 'To be honored with an Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes is one of the greatest privileges of my career.' He reminisced about his attendance at the festival in 1988 with his debut film 'Bad Taste' and the preview of 'The Fellowship of the Ring' in 2001, both career-defining events. The festival runs until May 23.

TRENDING

1
Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic security, says Prime Minister Modi.

Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic se...

 Global
2
Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of diverse climate in India: PM.

Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of d...

 Global
3
Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

 Global
4
BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026