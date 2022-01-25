Left Menu

Nagpur: 7 cheated of Rs 4.68 cr by cryptocurrency fraudsters

Seven persons have been cheated of Rs 4,68 crore in a cryptocurrency fraud in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.The five accused who were running this racket, in which investors were promised high returns, have been identified as Mohd Habib Mohd Hanif 39 from Karnataka, Mohd Abbas Mohd Yusuf 34 from Punjab, Begum Junaidi Moahhad Sheikh, Ahmed Sheikh and Burhan Sheikh, a Sonegaon police station official said. Against an investment of Rs 6.58 crore, the accused returned only 1.89 crore, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:21 IST
Nagpur: 7 cheated of Rs 4.68 cr by cryptocurrency fraudsters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Seven persons have been cheated of Rs 4,68 crore in a cryptocurrency fraud in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The five accused who were running this racket, in which investors were promised high returns, have been identified as Mohd Habib Mohd Hanif (39) from Karnataka, Mohd Abbas Mohd Yusuf (34) from Punjab, Begum Junaidi Moahhad Sheikh, Ahmed Sheikh and Burhan Sheikh, a Sonegaon police station official said. ''They lured people to invest in Korbit cryptocoin by holding meetings with investors in a plush hotel here between March 5 last year and January 4. Against an investment of Rs 6.58 crore, the accused returned only 1.89 crore,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

