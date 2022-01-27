Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said Grazia 125 scooter has crossed 2-lakh customer base in the country's eastern region, including North-east. Demand amongst the youngsters from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland has helped the company achieve the feat, HMSI said in a statement. With 1,020 touchpoints, including dealerships, authorized service centres and best deal outlets, HMSI offers its BS-VI line-up of scooters and motorcycles to the customers in the region, it said. *** *Mahindra Insurance Brokers partners Tata 1mg to offer healthcare solutions Mahindra Insurance Brokers has tied-up with Tata 1mg to offer customised health solutions to corporate sector employees and their families.

Under this partnership, holistic wellness solutions will be designed for corporate India. It will offer services such as 24x7 tele-doctor access, health check-ups, medical devices facility among others.

With this partnership, corporate clients of Mahindra Insurance Brokers will be able to provide access to healthcare services pan India to their respective employees, Varun Gupta, Senior Vice President, Tata 1mg said. *** *Hitachi Energy India achieves 100% fossil fuel-free operations Hitachi Energy India on Thursday said it has achieved 100 per cent fossil fuel-free electricity in its India operations in December 2021.

The company has pursued a number of significant projects to achieve this fossil-free electricity target in time like power purchase agreements with green power generators, and increased focus on electrified, efficient, and decarbonized operations, it said.

Hitachi Energy India is continuing to work towards achieving the milestone of carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030. *** *EKI Energy Services bags contract from Indore Smart City Development Carbon credits supplier and developer EKI Energy Services on Thursday said it has bagged contract from Indore Smart City Development Ltd to supply carbon credit services.

Indore Smart City Development Limited (ISCDL) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed under the Smart City Mission.

As part of the contract, EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKIESL) will offer a comprehensive bouquet of end-to-end consulting services for carbon credit solutions to ISCDL.

With this, EKIESL will enable ISCDL to elevate its aggregator business model through which it offers sustainable solutions to urban and rural governance bodies enabling other smart cities to become climate compliant, it stated.

