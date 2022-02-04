Maha: Offences registered against 13 bogus doctors in Thane district

The district administration in Maharashtra's Thane has launched a crackdown on bogus doctors and registered criminal offences against 13 of them, an official said on Friday. Deputy collector Gopinath Thombre presided over a meeting of the district-level detection and review committee during the day, he said. Local panchayats have been asked to display the names and contact numbers of all genuine medical practitioners in villages at the entrance of their panchayat offices, the official said. At least 13 bogus doctors have been found in the district, of which the maximum number of quacks were practising in Bhiwandi and one each in Kalyan and Murbad, he said.

Offences have been registered against these 13 quacks at local police stations, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)