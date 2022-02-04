Left Menu

Maha: Offences registered against 13 bogus doctors in Thane district

The district administration in Maharashtras Thane has launched a crackdown on bogus doctors and registered criminal offences against 13 of them, an official said on Friday. Deputy collector Gopinath Thombre presided over a meeting of the district-level detection and review committee during the day, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:59 IST
Maha: Offences registered against 13 bogus doctors in Thane district
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Maharashtra's Thane has launched a crackdown on bogus doctors and registered criminal offences against 13 of them, an official said on Friday. Deputy collector Gopinath Thombre presided over a meeting of the district-level detection and review committee during the day, he said. Local panchayats have been asked to display the names and contact numbers of all genuine medical practitioners in villages at the entrance of their panchayat offices, the official said. At least 13 bogus doctors have been found in the district, of which the maximum number of quacks were practising in Bhiwandi and one each in Kalyan and Murbad, he said.

Offences have been registered against these 13 quacks at local police stations, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022