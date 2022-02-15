SJVN CMD inaugurates river diversion of 66-MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project

State-owned SJVN Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated the river diversion arrangement of 66-megawatt (MW) Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project at Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

''Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director of SJVN, today (on Tuesday) inaugurated the river diversion arrangement of 66-MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project at Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh,'' the company said in a statement.

Sharma in the statement said that in a historic event, the Foundation Stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 27, 2021. Now, with the diversion of the river, construction works of coffer dam and excavation of Dam Foundation have been set in motion. The 253-metre-long diversion tunnel has been completed in a short duration of seven-and-a-half months.

He further informed that the electro mechanical works amounting to Rs 136.64 crores and civil and hydro-mechanical works for Rs 526.92 crore have also been awarded.

During his visit to the project, Sharma inspected the project sites and took a detailed review of the work progress.

He appreciated that the construction activities at various components, excavation works at power house, stripping works at right and left banks, construction of office building and bachelor accommodation are in full swing.

Sharma motivated the employees and exhorted them to put in cohesive efforts and work in co-ordination to complete the construction activities of all the components ahead of the schedule.

He said, ''We are aiming to achieve the target for project commissioning in 2025. This will help SJVN in achieving the Vision of an installed capacity of 5,000 MW (megawatts) by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW by the year 2040.'' The 66-MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project is a run-of-river scheme on river Beas at Dhulasidh, Distt Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. It is being implemented on a build-own-operate-maintain basis. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 687 crore.

On completion, it will add 304 million units of energy in 90 per cent dependable year.

Sharma added that the project will lead to the overall upliftment of the area with infrastructure development and generation of direct and indirect employment. Various development works being undertaken by SJVN under the corporate social responsibility in the project vicinity is benefitting the region and the state at large.

Currently, SJVN has a portfolio of over 16,400 MW and is executing multiple projects in hydro, thermal and solar in India, Nepal and Bhutan. The company has also diversified to power transmission and power trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)