Thirteen more Assam students evacuated from Ukraine

Thirteen more students from Assam, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, taking the total number of evacuees from the state to 28, an official release said.

The students were received by officials of the state government at the Delhi airport.

They will stay at the Assam House in the national capital and their travel to Guwahati will be arranged accordingly, the release.

The state government has a list of 160 people stranded in Ukraine and the process of evacuating them has been going on in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the release said.

The highest number of 59 people stuck in the war-ravaged country was from Kamrup Metropolitan district, while nine each were from Darrang, Nalbari and Nagaon. The list includes names of citizens whose information have been received by the state government, and the number of stranded people in the restive country may vary from time to time.

The Assam government has been in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe return of all people from the state, who are stuck in Ukraine.

The administration has also given WhatsApp numbers and email ids, along with a web link for people, who are still stranded in the war-hit country so that they can reach out to the authorities.

'Operation Ganga' has been launched by the Union government to bring back Indians from the East European country.

Special teams of officers from the Ministry of External Affairs have also been deployed in four neighbours of Ukraine and help-lines on 24X7 basis are functional at the Indian embassies in Kyiv and also in Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military attacked the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)