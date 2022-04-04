Left Menu

Two thirds of Russian forces near Kyiv have withdrawn- US official

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russia has repositioned about two thirds of its forces from around Kyiv, with many of them consolidating in Belarus, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the forces would likely be redirected towards eastern Ukraine, but it was still not confirmed.

