Two thirds of Russian forces near Kyiv have withdrawn- US official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:14 IST
Russia has repositioned about two thirds of its forces from around Kyiv, with many of them consolidating in Belarus, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the forces would likely be redirected towards eastern Ukraine, but it was still not confirmed.
