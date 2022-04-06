Gahlot highlights need to increase participation of women in mobility sector

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot highlighted the need to increase the participation of women in the mobility sector and said the Delhi government is committed towards their empowerment and upliftment. He made these remarks at the ''Moving Boundaries'' summit on Tuesday. The minister also launched a brief summary report on gender inclusive mobility that shared learnings from the ''Moving Boundaries'' campaign held last year by th eMoving Women Social Initiatives Foundation (MOWO). Gahlot said the Delhi government is committed to th eempowerment and uplifting of women, and bringing in reforms that can enhance the number of woman drivers on the road. ''We are already in the process of roping in NGOs who work on training women drivers and gender sensitization to encourage women to learn driving, get their licenses and take up jobs as women drivers,'' a statement quoting Gahlot said. He said such initiatives are essential to spread the awareness to increase participation of women in the mobility sector.

''Moving Boundaries'' was a one-of-a-kind tour that raised awareness about 'Gender Inclusion in Sustainable Mobility' - sparking a dialogue with organisations and policymakers, and hosting awareness events for women in more than 20 cities, the statement said.

The tour had commenced on October 11, 2021 and continued for over 40 days. The statement quoting Sudhendu J Sinha, advisor, Transport and Electric Mobility, NITI Aayog said women for centuries perform significantly better in skills that exhibit dexterity and hand-eye coordination and as a result, women are generally better drivers than men.

