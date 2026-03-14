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Delhi's Bold Encroachment Crackdown: Eateries Sealed in Uttam Nagar

In response to a recent violent incident, Delhi's authorities launched an anti-encroachment drive in Uttam Nagar, sealing several eateries allegedly operating illegally. This action is part of a wider campaign against unauthorized structures in the area, supported by police presence to ensure order during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:20 IST
Delhi's Bold Encroachment Crackdown: Eateries Sealed in Uttam Nagar
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In a decisive move, Delhi's Municipal Corporation, with strong police backing, conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Uttam Nagar. Numerous eateries were sealed for violating civic norms, following heightened tensions from a fatal clash during Holi festivities.

The crackdown targeted illegal structures outside the local police station, employing bulldozers to dismantle unauthorized constructions, while ensuring strict security to manage large crowds of onlookers.

This initiative forms part of an ongoing effort to address encroachment in the West Zone. Authorities highlight the focus on removing transient structures encroaching on public roads, as further inspections are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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