Delhi's Bold Encroachment Crackdown: Eateries Sealed in Uttam Nagar

In a decisive move, Delhi's Municipal Corporation, with strong police backing, conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Uttam Nagar. Numerous eateries were sealed for violating civic norms, following heightened tensions from a fatal clash during Holi festivities.

The crackdown targeted illegal structures outside the local police station, employing bulldozers to dismantle unauthorized constructions, while ensuring strict security to manage large crowds of onlookers.

This initiative forms part of an ongoing effort to address encroachment in the West Zone. Authorities highlight the focus on removing transient structures encroaching on public roads, as further inspections are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)