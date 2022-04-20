B'desh wants to invest in WB : Bangla min

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Wednesday praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that his country is keen to make investments in the state.

Munshi, who was speaking at the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit, 2022 here, said that Indian investors should reciprocate and invest in Bangladesh.

''Mamata Banerjee is leading here and Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh as the country's prime minister. The Bangladesh economy is growing under Hasina's leadership. We want to invest in the state,'' he said adding he had met the Bengal chief minister on Tuesday.

Bhutan Minister for Economic Affairs, Loknath Sharma said the country shares 300 km border with West Bengal, which has made remarkable progress in technology. ''Bengal means business and so do Bhutan ... 90 per cent of Bhutan's trade is with India. So we are inseparable,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)