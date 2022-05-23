Arrive Logistics Delivers 40 percent Faster Customer Service using Hiver

Hiver is the world’s first helpdesk designed for Google Workspace that helps more than 1500 global companies across 30 countries - with an engineering team based out of India Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Arrive Logistics, a leading US-based tech-powered freight brokerage has leveraged Hiver, a Bengaluru-based helpdesk to boost the efficiency of its frontline employees and improve customer service response time. Arrive Logistics believes in offering engineered solutions for its customers, instead of a one-size-fits-all model. Superior customer support to both shippers and carriers is at the forefront of this endeavor. With 700 employees using email extensively to service a network of more than 6,000 shipping partners and 70,000 carriers, managing email requests in a timely fashion is crucial to delivering superior customer support. Earlier, the employees had to manually sort incoming email queries, assign them to team members and ascertain which issues had been resolved. This was very time-consuming. They also did not have a way to measure how the team was performing or how the workload was getting distributed amongst the team members. Hiver’s Gmail-centric customer service solution has helped Arrive Logistics route emails automatically to the relevant teams using Automations, and get detailed insights into team performance via Analytics. Owing to this, the team has been able to save a considerable amount of time and effort, leading to a 40% improvement in response time. Using Hiver’s Email Notes, the Arrive Logistics team has been able to collaborate smoothly on incoming queries, and eliminate any reliance on external collaboration tools. Faster collaboration has resulted in Arrive Logistics saving at least 35 minutes a day - usually spent on syncing up on email queries. With Analytics, the team has been able to determine the workload of employees and take action as required to distribute this workload more evenly. They’ve also analyzed turnaround times and identified areas for improvement. The biggest advantage of adopting Hiver has been that it works on top of Gmail. Being existing G Suite users meant that the Arrive team wouldn’t have to go through the time-consuming process of adapting to a whole new software. Christina O’ Connor, AP/AR Manager at Arrive Logistics, said, “Hiver checked all of the right boxes, but what really helped us become successful with Hiver was the ability to track analytics in a detailed manner. Knowing the volume of emails coming in on a daily basis, and the turnaround time for those have played a key role in making sure we’re staffing appropriately. The addition of Hiver helped free up an employees’ entire workday and actually got them to focus on more important tasks.” Nitesh Nandy, CTO & Co-founder of Hiver, said, “In the logistics industry, saving time and money, while ensuring a secure delivery is the axiom of any business. We’re glad that Hiver’s customer service solution has helped Arrive Logistics redefine its workflows, improve turnaround times and provide faster support to relevant stakeholders.” About Hiver Hiver is a Gmail-based customer service solution that helps teams across the organization collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@. It's the most frictionless, natural way for teams to handle customer email communication as it works from Gmail. It helps teams collaborate better and make sure all queries are answered on time by the right people. To know more, please visit www.hiverhq.com. PWR PWR

