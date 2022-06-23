Left Menu

PM Modi exhorts exporters to achieve long-term export targets

I will urge them to fix not only short-term but also long-term export targets for themselves, he said.The government is working to promote ease of doing business and boost exports, Modi said adding new domestic products like handlooms are reaching new markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:04 IST
PM Modi exhorts exporters to achieve long-term export targets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to exporters and the industry to fix long-term export targets for themselves and suggest ways for the government to achieve those figures.

Inaugurating the new Vanijya Bhawan here, he said the government has removed over 32,000 unnecessary compliances.

He said that the new Bhawan will significantly benefit people associated with trade, commerce, and the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

The Prime Minister also launched the NIRYAT (National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade) portal - which is developed as a one-stop platform for stakeholders to get all necessary information related to India's foreign trade.

He added that exports play a critical role in transforming a developing country into a developed nation, besides creating job opportunities.

''Last year, despite global disruptions, India's exports touched USD 670 billion… To achieve new targets, collective effort is necessary. Industry, exporters, and export promotion councils are here. I will urge them to fix not only short-term but also long-term export targets for themselves,'' he said.

The government is working to promote ease of doing business and boost exports, Modi said adding new domestic products like handlooms are reaching new markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022