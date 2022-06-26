Left Menu

Spain unveils emergency actions to curb soaring living costs

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 26-06-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 00:56 IST
Spain unveils emergency actions to curb soaring living costs

The Spanish government has approved a package of emergency economic measures worth more than 9 billion euros (USD 9.5 billion) to try to temper the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday.

“This war, and its economic and social consequences, have produced an extraordinary uncertainty when it comes to the European and international economy and, of course, the Spanish one,” Sánchez told reporters.

“Consequently, we are cushioning this effect with the instruments that we have and sharing in a fair, equitable way the economic and social costs of the war,” he added.

The measures include a cut in the tax on electricity, from 10 per cent to 5 per cent, a reduction in the cost of monthly transit passes and a one-time payment of 200 euros (USD 211) for people who earn less than 14,000 euros (USD 14,756) a year and are not already receiving benefits.

A series of previously announced measures, such as a 20-cent reduction on gasoline prices at the pump and a 15% increase for people on benefits, will be extended.

The government is also in the process of designing a tax aimed at the “extraordinary profits” earned by energy companies since Russia's war in Ukraine sent prices soaring, said Sánchez, whose Socialists lead a coalition government.

“It's an initiative that is in tune with public opinion in our country,” the prime minister said.

His announcement came less than a week after the opposition Popular Party won an unprecedented majority government in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.

Several analysts linked the Socialist loss in a region that was once a party stronghold to growing concerns over rising inflation and the cost of living.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
2
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global
3
Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

 Slovenia
4
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; European Commission grants marketing authorization to Valneva's COVID-19 shot and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022