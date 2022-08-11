Sri Lanka's ousted president Rajapaksa arrives in Thailand - The Straits Times
Sri Lanka's former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Thailand on Thursday for a temporary stay, according to The Straits Times. Rajapaksa is believed to have arrived in Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport around 8 p.m. (https://bit.ly/3dcSoJK) Rajapaksa had fled Sri Lanka for Singapore on July 14 and resigned from office shortly afterwards.
Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 19:16 IST
Rajapaksa is believed to have arrived in Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport around 8 p.m. (1300 GMT), via charter plane from Singapore's Seletar Airport, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3dcSoJK) Rajapaksa had fled Sri Lanka for Singapore on July 14 and resigned from office shortly afterwards.
