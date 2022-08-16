BookMyForex launches 24x7 international money transfers * BookMyForex.com, a MakeMyTrip group company, has launched a 24X7 remittance service to offer its customers a fast and convenient experience. The customers will be able to lock in the forex rates for up to 3 days under the Book Now and Pay Later (BNPL), the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Customers have a choice to make full payments or Lock Rates by paying 2 per cent refundable advance under BNPL option, it said.

The BNPL service is especially beneficial in current times when the currency rates are volatile and the new features will help customers get the maximum value, fast service, and complete peace of mind, it added.

*** Tata Power acquires 1,200 acres for hybrid power project in Rajasthan * Tata Power has acquired 1,200 acre of land for a hybrid power project in Rajasthan, according to Datta Infra which executed land aggregation. Datta Infra executed land aggregation, connectivity approval, and fencing for Tata Power's hybrid power project in Rajasthan, the company said in a statment.

Tata Power did not offer any comment on the statement by Datta Infra. According to the statement, this is the first hybrid project developed by Tata Power and consists of existing wind assets and solar assets.

Datta Infra has executed three projects for Tata Power group of companies, including 225 MW for Tata Power Green; 300 MW, and 250 MW for Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) under the CPSU scheme. *** Indian Bureau of Mines to design individual portal for mines ministry * The government on Tuesday said Indian Bureau of Mines will design an individual portal for the mines ministry under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

So far, two data layers have been set up, the mines ministry said in a statement.

''The first layer covers the spatial data of Mineral concessions which included existing mining lease and existing composite license granted through auction,'' it said.

The second layer includes the mineral block that have been auctioned but execution of their mining leases is pending.

''Spatial data of around 3,154 mining leases (both working and non-working including auctioned blocks), covering 2,97,200 Ha area all over the country, have been uploaded on the portal, which is being validated.

The process of validation is likely to be completed by the end of this month,'' it said.

