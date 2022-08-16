Left Menu

Business briefs

According to the statement, this is the first hybrid project developed by Tata Power and consists of existing wind assets and solar assets.Datta Infra has executed three projects for Tata Power group of companies, including 225 MW for Tata Power Green 300 MW, and 250 MW for Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd National Thermal Power Corporation Limited under the CPSU scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:06 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

BookMyForex launches 24x7 international money transfers * BookMyForex.com, a MakeMyTrip group company, has launched a 24X7 remittance service to offer its customers a fast and convenient experience. The customers will be able to lock in the forex rates for up to 3 days under the Book Now and Pay Later (BNPL), the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Customers have a choice to make full payments or Lock Rates by paying 2 per cent refundable advance under BNPL option, it said.

The BNPL service is especially beneficial in current times when the currency rates are volatile and the new features will help customers get the maximum value, fast service, and complete peace of mind, it added.

*** Tata Power acquires 1,200 acres for hybrid power project in Rajasthan * Tata Power has acquired 1,200 acre of land for a hybrid power project in Rajasthan, according to Datta Infra which executed land aggregation. Datta Infra executed land aggregation, connectivity approval, and fencing for Tata Power's hybrid power project in Rajasthan, the company said in a statment.

Tata Power did not offer any comment on the statement by Datta Infra. According to the statement, this is the first hybrid project developed by Tata Power and consists of existing wind assets and solar assets.

Datta Infra has executed three projects for Tata Power group of companies, including 225 MW for Tata Power Green; 300 MW, and 250 MW for Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) under the CPSU scheme. *** Indian Bureau of Mines to design individual portal for mines ministry * The government on Tuesday said Indian Bureau of Mines will design an individual portal for the mines ministry under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

So far, two data layers have been set up, the mines ministry said in a statement.

''The first layer covers the spatial data of Mineral concessions which included existing mining lease and existing composite license granted through auction,'' it said.

The second layer includes the mineral block that have been auctioned but execution of their mining leases is pending.

''Spatial data of around 3,154 mining leases (both working and non-working including auctioned blocks), covering 2,97,200 Ha area all over the country, have been uploaded on the portal, which is being validated.

The process of validation is likely to be completed by the end of this month,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022