PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-09-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 22:45 IST
Rajasthan govt organising 'Invest Rajasthan Summit' on Oct 7-8
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan government will organise two-day the 'Invest Rajasthan Summit' from October 7 at the JECC here, an official statement said on Friday.

Numerous national and international industrialists will be attending the summit. The theme of the summit "Committed Delivered" has gained wide acceptance in public.

As many as 4,192 MoUs/LOIs of Rs 10.44 lakh crore have been received from various national and international investors. The MoUs/LoIs that were signed include sectors like Mining and Minerals, Agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, textiles, engineering, chemicals and petrochemicals, health and medicine, logistics, energy, and handicrafts, an official statement said.

Many industrialists have confirmed to take part in this two-day investment summit, including LN Mittal, Chairman, Arcelor Mittal, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, Dr. Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra Group, Aditya Ghosh, Co-Founder, Akasa Airlines and Chairperson, Social Enterprise Central, Sanjiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Finserv LTD, and Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & MD, ITC Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

