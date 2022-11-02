Left Menu

Charging stations for EVs set up in Delhi Cantt area

Charging points for electric vehicles were inaugurated at Delhi Cantonment by Lt General Dhiraj Seth, general officer commanding of the area, on Wednesday.Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited TPDDL has collaborated with the Indian Army for installing 17 fast charging points for EVs at Delhi Cantt.

Charging points for electric vehicles were inaugurated at Delhi Cantonment by Lt General Dhiraj Seth, general officer commanding of the area, on Wednesday.

Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has collaborated with the Indian Army for installing 17 fast charging points for EVs at Delhi Cantt. All the chargers are operational now, said a TPDDL statement.

The chargers will be used for charging personal and official electrical vehicles of the Indian Army and the employees working in the Delhi Cantonment area. “This is a unique initial step by Indian Army and TPDDL towards implementation of Government of India’s National electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Indian Army’s go green initiative,” Lt Gen Seth said.

He urged everyone to contribute towards the eco-friendly initiatives to maintain an emission free environment, a bounden duty mankind has towards future generations.

The TPDDL is pleased to work with the Indian Army to set up convenient fast charging stations for EV users within the Delhi Cantonment, said Virendra Goyal, head of business development (EV charging) of the discom.

