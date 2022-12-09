The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ), on Friday said they have inked an agreement for execution and running of the Mega Common Facility Centre (CFC).

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), SEZ Authority will be responsible for the construction of the proposed structure, building and interiors of the Mega CFC and hand it over to GJEPC, according to a statement. SEZ Authority will purchase the equipment, machinery, furniture and install the same at the Mega CFC, it added.

The Mega CFC is one of the key projects initiated by the Department of Commerce, with GJEPC as the nodal body for running of the project to enhance the capacity of the industry in manufacturing products utilising cutting-edge technology to provide training facilities.

The Mega CFC is slated to be operational by May 1, 2023, with a total cost of Rs 70.76 crore.

*** Govt notifies 280 tonnes of red sanders wood for exports for Andhra Pradesh * The government on Friday notified the annual quota of 280 tonnes of red sanders wood for exports purpose for Andhra Pradesh.

The commerce ministry said that the state will have to develop a digital platform giving the number of trees, its age and height.

This wood is an endangered species of flora protected under the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna.

*** NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh receives 'CEO of the Year' award * NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh has been awarded 'CEO of the Year' at the S&P Platts Global Awards in Singapore on Friday.

''The CEO of the Year demonstrates the ability to sustain their sector amid universal headwinds while undeniably supporting the employees who propel their organisation into the future,'' NTPC said in a statement.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power producing company. *** MB Power, SECL sign pact to backfill 2 abandoned mines * MB Power has signed an agreement with SECL for backfilling of abandoned mines with fly ash in the Jamuna-Kotma area in Madhya Pradesh.

MB Power has received the permission to backfill two abandoned mines. This is a major initiative to reclaim land for future human use, a company statement said.

Fly ash generated in the power production process is used in ash bricks, cement production, ready-mix concrete, road-flyover construction, geo-polymer-based materials, barrage construction, backfilling of low-lying areas, abandoned mines and reclamation of land for agricultural use. PTI SM RR ABI SHW

