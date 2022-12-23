Left Menu

16 Army personnel killed in road accident in North Sikkim

Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers JCOs were killed in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday when their vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn, the Army said.The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.

16 Army personnel killed in road accident in North Sikkim
Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday when their vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn, the Army said.

The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is ''deeply pained'' over the loss of lives of the personnel.

''The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,'' he said.

The Army said in its statement, ''In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives,'' It said the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. ''Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated,'' the Army said.

''Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss.'' it said.

