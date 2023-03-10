Left Menu

Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain - spokesperson

Last year, Ford had said it was delaying production investments in Spain, citing a "revised outlook for Europe", but said it would stick with a plan to start producing electric vehicles later this decade at its Spanish factory. The electric vehicle production plan would entail job cuts, Ford had said when unveiling the project .

U.S. automaker Ford plans to slash 1,100 jobs at its plant located in Valencia in eastern Spain, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The layoffs, which were shared with unions, are part of the company's changes to its car production lineup in Europe, the spokesperson said. "Ford will work constructively with its union partners to reduce the impact of the separations on employees, their families, and the local community," she said.

The company has decided to stop assembling Galaxy minivans and S-Max station wagon-like cars in Valencia. Last year

, Ford had said it was delaying production investments in Spain, citing a "revised outlook for Europe", but said it would stick with a plan to start producing electric vehicles later this decade at its Spanish factory. The electric vehicle production plan would entail job cuts, Ford had said when

unveiling the project.

