Third rail line section between Vijayawada, Gudur commissioned

The South Central Railway SCR zone has completed and commissioned third line section between Manubolu and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Monday.The new third line is part of the Vijayawada Gudur tripling and electrification project which will play a vital role in connecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the country with the South.

PTI | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has completed and commissioned third line section between Manubolu and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The new third line is part of the Vijayawada – Gudur tripling and electrification project which will play a vital role in connecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the country with the South. As part of large scale infrastructure enhancement works in fiscal 2022 23, with special emphasis on railway track doubling, tripling and electrification, the SCR zone has completed the works spanning 29.3 KM. ''Situated in the Grand Trunk route along the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, the section (Manubolu – Nellore) between Vijayawada and Gudur on SCR plays a vital role in connecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the country with the Southern states," said the official in a statement.

According to the Railways, this route had become highly congested due to a steady rise in passenger and freight trains, prompting the railway zone to decongest this section.

The larger 288 KM Vijayawada – Gudur third line project was sanctioned in 2015–16 at a cost of Rs 3,246 crore, executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL).

Earlier, five sections of the project were completed, encompassing Ulavapadu – Kavali (29 KM), Talamanchi – Bitragunta – Sri Venkateswarapalem (24.8 KM), Sri Venkateswarapalem – Kavali (12.2 KM), Talamanchi – Nellore (17 KM) and Karavadi – Chinna Ganjam (23.5 KM).

Along with the newly completed section, 135.8 KM length of the project has been completed with electrification now.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR zone noted that the third line works between Vijayawada – Gudur are being taken up on top priority, including plans to commission more sections in this tripling project in this fiscal.

