Swiggy user from Hyderabad spends Rs six lakh on idlis in last 12 months, says Swiggy analysis

A single Swiggy user from Hyderabad has spent a whopping Rs six lakh on ordering Idlis over the last 12 months, the food delivery platform claimed on Thursday. Swiggy released its analysis on the occasion of 'World Idli Day', celebrated on March 30 every year. The analysis covers the period from March 30, 2022 to March 25, 2023 and provides interesting insights into the popularity of this South Indian delicacy, a Swiggy release said here. ''A single Swiggy user from Hyderabad ordered the maximum number of idlis last year, spending a whopping 6 lakh rupees on this south Indian delicacy. What's more, this user has ordered 8,428 plates of Idlis including orders placed for friends and family, both while traveling across cities like Bengaluru and Chennai,'' it said. Swiggy has delivered 33 million plates of Idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers, it said. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most. Other cities that follow closely are Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Kolkata and Kochi, it said. The analysis also showed that the most popular time to order idlis is between 8 AM to 10 AM, with consumers from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Mumbai also ordering idlis during dinner time. Plain idli is the most popular variant across all cities, with a plate of two pieces being the most common order, the release said. Rava idli is more popular in Bengaluru than any other city, while ghee/neyi karam podi idli is popular in cities across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Thatte idli and mini idli also feature regularly amongst idli orders across all cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)