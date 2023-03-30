Left Menu

Swiggy user from Hyderabad spends Rs six lakh on idlis in last 12 months, says Swiggy analysis

A single Swiggy user from Hyderabad ordered the maximum number of idlis last year, spending a whopping 6 lakh rupees on this south Indian delicacy. The analysis also showed that the most popular time to order idlis is between 8 AM to 10 AM, with consumers from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Mumbai also ordering idlis during dinner time.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:17 IST
Swiggy user from Hyderabad spends Rs six lakh on idlis in last 12 months, says Swiggy analysis
  • Country:
  • India

A single Swiggy user from Hyderabad has spent a whopping Rs six lakh on ordering Idlis over the last 12 months, the food delivery platform claimed on Thursday. Swiggy released its analysis on the occasion of 'World Idli Day', celebrated on March 30 every year. The analysis covers the period from March 30, 2022 to March 25, 2023 and provides interesting insights into the popularity of this South Indian delicacy, a Swiggy release said here. ''A single Swiggy user from Hyderabad ordered the maximum number of idlis last year, spending a whopping 6 lakh rupees on this south Indian delicacy. What's more, this user has ordered 8,428 plates of Idlis including orders placed for friends and family, both while traveling across cities like Bengaluru and Chennai,'' it said. Swiggy has delivered 33 million plates of Idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers, it said. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most. Other cities that follow closely are Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Kolkata and Kochi, it said. The analysis also showed that the most popular time to order idlis is between 8 AM to 10 AM, with consumers from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Mumbai also ordering idlis during dinner time. Plain idli is the most popular variant across all cities, with a plate of two pieces being the most common order, the release said. Rava idli is more popular in Bengaluru than any other city, while ghee/neyi karam podi idli is popular in cities across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Thatte idli and mini idli also feature regularly amongst idli orders across all cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023