Protium wins the Best Brand Building Award at the 2nd Annual NBFC & Fintech Excellence Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI/GPRC): Protium, an engineering-driven pan-India lending major, won the Best Brand Building Award for its Diwali campaign "Protium Goes Vocal for Local" at the 2nd Annual NBFC & Fintech Excellence Awards 2023 by Quantic India, held in Mumbai on 3rd March'23. Founded in 2019, the organization has expanded its geographical footprint to over 85 branches in 65+ cities and serves more than 15,000 pin codes. To date, Protium has disbursed more than INR 4,500 Cr through its wide range of products including Loans Against Property, Business loans, Line of Credit, and Machinery & Equipment finance, while servicing a loan book of more than INR 2,700 Cr, at an industry-best NPA of 0.44 per cent.

Protium's recognition at the Quantic Awards is proof of its unflinching commitment to fueling the ambitions of MSMEs and customers across India through powerful financing solutions. The company launched the week-long "Protium Goes Vocal for Local" campaign on the occasion of Diwali with a vision to highlight local artisans and business communities struggling to survive due to multiple reasons including stiff competition from cheaper Chinese alternatives. This campaign was a conscious effort to exemplify the Indian government's 'Vocal for Local' initiative, which aims to promote small-scale business communities and local artisans by increasing India's self-sufficiency. These homegrown businesses and local communities have been the frontrunners of making India a self-reliant nation and a global economic powerhouse. The research-backed campaign featured 7 business communities - Kanchipuram saree industry, Sohan halwa, Polki jewellery, Banarasi saree industry, Sivakasi cracker industry, diya/earthen lamp industry and Mysore agarbatti. As part of the campaign, Protium sought to highlight its operational process, its commitment to using local raw materials, culminating with a solemn pledge of buying locally from these business communities and empowering their livelihoods. The campaign proved to be the perfect embodiment of the brand's motto of fueling ambitions and as a result, over 7.5 lakh people, including our customers, employees and social media followers took the pledge of going "vocal for local" with more than 80 lakh impressions on social media. Jiby Mathew Antony, Managing Director, Marketing and Growth, emphasized the campaign's commitment to live up to the marketing philosophy to 'Be the voice, not the noise', stating, "At Protium, we strongly believe in acknowledging the valuable contribution of MSMEs and local business communities in India's growth story. Presently, these homegrown businesses and communities have been on the back foot amidst Chinese intervention, making it crucial for us to join hands and support them. This was the driving force behind our 'Let's Go Vocal for Local' campaign, where we sought to represent different business communities across the country. We are proud to have received recognition for this campaign and remain committed to being the voice of businesses across the country."

As the nation prepares to become the manufacturing hub, one sector that has emerged as a key driver of this growth is the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). With nearly 63 million enterprises, the MSME sector contributes to 30 per cent of India's GDP, 45 per cent to manufacturing, 40 per cent to exports, and provides employment to over 113 million people. However, despite their significant contribution to the economy, MSMEs face a plethora of challenges, including limited access to finance, lack of infrastructure, and inadequate technological advancements. These factors have led to a high mortality rate among MSMEs, with many of them shutting down within the first few years of operation. Protium has recognized these challenges and has made it a mission to fuel the ambitions of the MSME industry. As a lending major, Protium's commitment to the MSME industry goes beyond just providing financial assistance. As part of its efforts, Protium has taken several initiatives to promote the growth of MSMEs in India, including the "Protium Goes Vocal for Local campaign". Through its innovative financial solutions, initiatives, and services, Protium is committed to empowering MSMEs and fueling their ambitions, making them an integral part of India's growth story.

Earlier this year, the company won two awards namely, The Prestigious Rising Brands of Asia and The Marketing Meister Award at the notable Global Business Symposium 2022-23 by BARC Asia, which was held on February 28th. Protium also bagged three awards at the 13th India Digital Awards (IDA) held on February 21st. Quantic India is an internationally recognized Business Media Company with over 10 years of experience managing BFSI, Supply chain, Pharma, FMCG, Engineering and Master class, B2B Summits and in-house training across Asia, Africa and Europe.

