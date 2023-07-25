U.S. says Russian plane hit one of its drones with flare over Syria
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:23 IST
U.S. Air Forces Central said a Russian fighter aircraft hit a U.S. drone with a flare while flying dangerously close in the skies over Syria on Sunday.
"One of the Russian flares struck the U.S. MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller," the U.S. Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Fortunately, the MQ-9 crew was able to maintain flight and safely recover the aircraft to its home base," the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- U.S. Air Forces Central
- MQ-9
- Russian
- U.S.
