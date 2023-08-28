Best Agrolife Launches Innovative Fungicide "Tricolor" in Andhra Pradesh

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 28: Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), a leading player in the agrochemical industry, hosted a remarkable event in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, from August 22nd to 24th. This event marked the unveiling of BAL's latest breakthrough, the fungicide "Tricolor", and facilitated an engaging platform for more than 600 dealers in Kurnool and 1250 dealers in Guntur. The occasion highlighted BAL's commitment to sustainable agriculture and pioneering agrochemical solutions.

"Tricolor", the latest innovation from BAL, was introduced among dealers, with all the benefits and uses. Comprising a potent blend of Trifloxystrobin 10% + Difenoconazole 12.5% + Sulphur 3% SC, this cutting-edge fungicide offers comprehensive disease control measures. Its unique composition provides prophylactic, curative, and eradicative actions, effectively targeting a wide spectrum of crop diseases such as Sheath blight, Powdery Mildew, Scab, and Alternaria. The synergistic integration of the three active ingredients ensures enhanced efficacy, contributing to healthier crops of Rice, Tomato, Grapes, Chilli, Wheat, Mango, and Apple. Celebrated with captivating cultural dance performances, the launch event was elevated with a thorough presentation that explained the features and utilisation of the product quite well. The presentations gave valuable insights into the benefits of Tricolor. The event in Kurnool showcased BAL's unwavering commitment to advancing agriculture through innovation and sustainable solutions.

Vimal Kumar, Managing Director, Best Agrolife, speaking at the launch, expressed his enthusiasm for Tricolor and its potential impact on farmers and the agricultural community. He stated, "Tricolor will play a pivotal role in elevating agricultural productivity and fostering the well-being of the farming community, not only in Andhra Pradesh but across India. Tricolor is an exceptionally potent fungicide with its comprehensive approach and a blend of Trifloxystrobin, Difenoconazole, and Sulphur. It addresses the multifaceted challenges faced in cultivating key crops within the region, promising higher yields and healthier produce." SBVR Prasad, Executive Director, Best Agrolife, highlighted the company's vision, stating, "We are committed to providing farmer-needed products and conducting crop pest surveys to deliver the most favourable and beneficial products. What sets us apart is our competitive pricing with multinational companies as we aim to reach every farmer across the country. We look forward to prioritising the needs of our farmers and ensuring their success."

Best Agrolife Limited is a distinguished player in India's agrochemical landscape, recognized as one of the top 15 agrochemical companies in the country. Driven by research and innovation, BAL focuses on delivering cost-effective and world-class crop solutions through novel agrochemical formulations, aimed at boosting crop productivity. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 450+ formulations and more than 115+ technical manufacturing licenses. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

