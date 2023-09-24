Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 15:21 IST
Bengal in tough Santosh Trophy group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Heavyweights Bengal find themselves in tough group, clubbed with Punjab, Odisha and Delhi in Santosh Trophy groupings that were unveiled here on Wednesday.

Defending champions Karnataka, runners-up Meghalaya along with hosts Arunachal Pradesh were exempted from playing the first group stage.

In the final group stage, 12 teams will be divided into two groups that will determine the semifinalists.

The Groups Group A: Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Kerala.

Group B: Odisha, Bengal, Punjab, Ladakh, Haryana and Delhi.

Group C: Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Group D: Chandigarh, Railways, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

Group E: Mizoram, Services, Pondicherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

Group F: Andaman & Nicobar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Telangana and Lakshwadeep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

