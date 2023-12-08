AbhiBus's "Ride and Fly" Campaign Takes Travel to New Heights with Free Flight Vouchers Worth Rs. 1000

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8: AbhiBus, India's leading bus booking app, has announced the launch of its exciting new campaign, "Ride and Fly," offering users a golden opportunity to win a free flight voucher worth Rs 1000. This festive season, AbhiBus is adding an extra layer of joy to travel plans by providing customers with a chance to elevate their journeys.

With the holiday season just around the corner, the "Ride and Fly" campaign comes at the perfect time for users to plan their trips and enjoy significant savings on their travel expenses. Whether planning a visit to family and friends or embarking on an adventure to a new destination, AbhiBus is committed to making travel experiences more enjoyable and rewarding. As part of the campaign, users can easily participate by applying the coupon code FLY1000 during their booking process on the AbhiBus website or mobile app. The offer is open to all users, making it an inclusive and exciting opportunity for anyone looking to travel. Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of AbhiBus, expressed his enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, "The campaign is designed to align with the festive mood that prevails from December to January. AbhiBus aims to provide additional incentives for individuals planning their journeys with us, extending a warm welcome to travel and explore new horizons."

The "Ride and Fly" campaign is set to create a buzz among travel enthusiasts, offering a unique and valuable incentive for those choosing AbhiBus as their preferred travel companion. AbhiBus is a leading online bus-ticketing platform that aggregates over 3500 private bus operators and all leading State Road Transport Corporations ("SRTCs"), covering more than 100,000 routes across the country. Apart from an e-ticketing platform, AbhiBus provides a state-of-the-art online passenger reservation system to more than 350 private bus operators and 5 SRTCs in India including Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Himachal Road Transport Corporation and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation across India. Its software solutions include fleet management solutions, vehicle tracking systems, passenger information systems, and logistics, providing a robust and customizable software solution to small and big-size bus operators. AbhiBus primarily earns revenue from bus tickets in the form of convenience fees and commissions. The business of AbhiBus was acquired by ixigo in August 2021.

