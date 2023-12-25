2023: Delhi gets app-based bus service, DMRC completes 21 years

From embracing technology and encouraging people to use public transport to moving towards sustainability, Delhi's transport sector achieved several milestones in 2023.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which began operations with a small line on December 25 in 2002, completed 21 years of journey in the year, dotted with several achievements.

To strengthen its fight against pollution, the Delhi government added 1,300 electric buses to the fleet of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in batches in 2023 with more such buses being in the offing in the next two years.

By the end of 2025, the total number of buses in Delhi will go up to 10,480, with 80 per cent being electric buses, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said after the flag-off of 500 electric buses on December 14.

The year also saw the government's plans to have premium buses on Delhi's roads getting a green signal from Lt Governor V K Saxena.

In November this year, the government notified its app-based bus aggregator scheme aiming at reducing intra-city usage of private vehicles and pollution.

Through the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, the government seeks to encourage the middle and upper-middle class to switch to public transport.

In the same month, LG Saxena approved a scheme for the regulation and licensing of delivery service providers and aggregators offering passenger transport services in the national capital.

The scheme, which also paved the way for plying of bike taxis in the national capital, mandates that the aggregators should onboard electric two-wheelers for passenger services.

The Delhi government's Electric Vehicle Policy 2020 was extended till December 31 even as new scheme is still in the works. It is likely that the policy could see another extension after it expires on December 31.

More than ''six million passenger journeys'' are being performed every day on the Delhi Metro, making it one of the largest mass rapid transit systems in the entire world, according to DMRC.

From September 17, the DMRC started to operate trains at ''massive'' speed of 120 kilometres per hour on the Airport Express Line.

''This historic increase in speed of India's fastest Metro corridor gradually from 90 kmph to 120 kmph was made possible by meticulous planning and time-bound implementation by DMRC's engineers in consultation with a number of other government agencies and domain experts,'' the DMRC had said.

Earlier, the travel time between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 metro stations on the Airport Express Line was about 22 minutes. Now, it has reduced to around 19 minutes between these two stations.

In 2023, the DMRC also introduced a number of new digital ticketing solutions that have made ticketing extremely convenient. While the entire system was made compliant with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system, a QR code-based ticketing system was also introduced whereby now commuters can purchase QR code paper tickets or QR code tickets on the app.

On November 1, the Delhi Metro achieved a milestone with the launch of 'Momentum 2.0,' an innovative platform set to redefine the daily commuting experience for millions in the NCR.

The app, 'Momentum 2.0', provides instant and direct access to services such as Integrated QR Ticketing (mainline and airport line), a wide array of e-shopping choices, digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries, smart utility payments and last-mile connectivity options, officials said.

Also, on September 4, the Delhi Metro recorded 71.03 lakh ''passenger journeys'', which is the highest ever for the urban transporter.

This was a ''significant achievement'' which indicates that the Delhi Metro has been able to ''reinstate itself as the mass transportation backbone of the entire NCR'' after the challenges posed to public mobility by the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMRC said.

