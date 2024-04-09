Left Menu

Godrej Properties' stock soars nearly 8% to reach highest price in a year

Godrej Properties shares surged 8% following a record increase in sales bookings to Rs 22,500 crore in the last financial year. The stock reached a one-year high on both BSE and NSE. The company surpassed Prestige Group in sales bookings. Godrej Properties achieved its best quarterly and annual sales.

Updated: 09-04-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 11:26 IST
Shares of Godrej Properties on Tuesday jumped nearly 8 per cent after the company reported a 84 per cent increase in sales bookings to a record Rs 22,500 crore in the last financial year.

The stock zoomed 7.85 per cent to reach its one-year high of Rs 2,791.20 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 7.84 per cent to hit the one-year peak of Rs 2,791.80.

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a 84 per cent increase in sales bookings to a record Rs 22,500 crore in the last financial year, on higher volumes amid strong consumer demand for residential properties.

Godrej Properties has surpassed the sales booking numbers of Bengaluru-based Prestige Group, which on Monday reported pre-sales of Rs 21,040 crore during the last fiscal year.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties said the company has achieved its best-ever quarterly and annual sales in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal and for the full 2023-24, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, Godrej Properties' sales bookings more than doubled to over Rs 9,500 crore year-on-year.

Its sales bookings during the last fiscal grew by 84 per cent year-on-year to more than Rs 22,500 crore.

''This is the highest-ever annual sales announced to date by any publicly listed real estate developer in India. This was achieved through the sale of 14,310 homes with a total area of 20 million square feet,'' the company said.

