Tragic Bus Fire Claims Lives in Balochistan

In a harrowing incident early Thursday morning, a bus caught fire after colliding with a petrol-carrying motorcycle in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of at least three people and injuring 12 others. The tragedy unfolded in Lasbela's Uthal tehsil as the bus, en route from Quetta to Karachi, went up in flames.

Rescue operations were promptly mobilized, with personnel breaking windowpanes to evacuate injured passengers, including children. Lasbela Senior Superintendent of Police, Captain (rtd) Naveed Alam, confirmed that a motorcyclist died on the spot, with two other charred bodies discovered inside the bus.

Critically injured victims were transported to Karachi for advanced medical care. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his profound grief over the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

